Home / Family / Financial provision / Family provision claims

Legal News

Succession, contract to make a Will, section 11 of the Inheritance Act (Sismey v Salandron)

Published on: 08 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Compliance with LP(MP)A 1989, s 2
  • I(PFD)A 1975, s 11 and collusion
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: H and W divorced on terms that the matrimonial home (in H’s name) would be left to the son of their marriage (T) on H’s death. The divorce settlement was approved by the Family Court by order made in 2017 and H made a Will as per the agreement/order. Following a terminal diagnosis in 2019, H married his girlfriend, M, so that M could draw down the widow’s benefit of his pension post-death. The marriage revoked the Will. On the ensuing intestacy, the estate passed to M. T claimed against H’s estate for breach of the divorce settlement. M counter-claimed for ownership of the house under section 11 of the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975 (I(PFD)A 1975), on the basis that H had entered into the divorce settlement with the intention of defeating any future claim by her, and that W had not given full consideration, the divorce agreement being better than she would have achieved in contested divorce proceedings. The divorce settlement was upheld and section 11 claim dismissed, albeit that H and W found to be in collusion against M with regards the divorce negotiations. Written by Imogen Halstead, barrister at No5 Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

