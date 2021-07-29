menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2021

Legal News

Successful serious irregularity challenge for tribunal breaches of general duty in commodities arbitration (PRO v DONPRO)

Published on: 29 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Successful serious irregularity challenge for tribunal breaches of general duty in commodities arbitration (PRO v DONPRO)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: Mr Justice Bryan in the Commercial Court decided that, in reaching its decision in a Federation of Cocoa Commerce (FCC) Arbitration and Appeal Rules appeal award, the FCC Board of Appeal (Board), inter alia, relied on matters that had not been ‘in play’ before them, which amounted to serious irregularity in breach of sections 68(2)(a) and 33 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996) causing substantial injustice to the claimant). In particular, the Board did not give the parties the opportunity to make submissions on (i) whether PBO (respondent and counter-claimant in the arbitration; claimant before the English court) had demonstrated an intention not to perform certain contracts, and whether CODON (a party joined to the arbitration; the third defendant before the English court) was therefore entitled to cancel them; and (ii) the jurisdiction of the Board in relation to certain additional claims. Further, they refused to allow an amendment to a statement of case that contained submissions that would substantially alter the position of the parties. In particular, the amended statement of case challenged the claim on the basis of (i) the time limit for bringing the claim; and (ii) the assignment of certain debts to the claimant. Written by Andrew Rigden Green, partner, Head of International Arbitration, Greater China at Stephenson Harwood. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Easements and perpetuities

Easements and perpetuities

Drafting—2009 ActThe Perpetuities and Accumulations Act 2009 effectively disapplies the rule against perpetuities from future easements granted on or after 6 April 2010, so a draftsman now need not be concerned to specify a perpetuity period. Any restrictions on the exercise of the easement

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is madeStatutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More