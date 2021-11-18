Successful claimant entitled to interest under section 4 of the Late Payment of Commercial Debts (Interest) Act 1998 (Premia Marketing Ltd v Regis Mutual Management Ltd)

Dispute Resolution analysis: This decision of a Deputy High Court Judge has analysed the application of the Late Payment of Commercial Debts (Interest) Act 1998 (LPCD(I)A 1998) in circumstances where a money judgment had been awarded in respect of a commercial debt, but where no invoice with an agreed payment term had been rendered. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers.
