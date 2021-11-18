LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Successful claimant entitled to interest under section 4 of the Late Payment of Commercial Debts (Interest) Act 1998 (Premia Marketing Ltd v Regis Mutual Management Ltd)

Published on: 18 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Dispute Resolution analysis: This decision of a Deputy High Court Judge has analysed the application of the Late Payment of Commercial Debts (Interest) Act 1998 (LPCD(I)A 1998) in circumstances where a money judgment had been awarded in respect of a commercial debt, but where no invoice with an agreed payment term had been rendered. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

