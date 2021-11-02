Success fees in adult child Family provision claims (Higgins v Morgan)

Article summary

Private Client analysis: This was a claim under the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975 (I(PFD)A 1975) by an adult stepson of the deceased, who was ‘treated as a child of the family’. The court held that the claimant had established that the deceased’s intestacy had not made reasonable financial provision for him and that an award should be made from the estate. It also held that a proportion of the claimant’s conditional fee agreement (CFA) success fee could be recovered on the basis that the success fee liability formed part of the claimant’s ‘needs’ within the meaning of I(PFD)A 1975, s 3(1)(a). The decision of the Court of Appeal in Hirachand v Hirachand (which was handed down after the trial of this matter but before the reserved judgment was handed down) upheld Re H (deceased), upon which the judge relied, on very similar grounds. Written by Elis Gomer, barrister at St John’s Buildings, Manchester (counsel for the successful claimant). or to read the full analysis.