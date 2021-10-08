LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Study on the Rome II Regulation (EC) 864/2007 on the law applicable to non-contractual obligations

  • Study on the Rome II Regulation (EC) 864/2007 on the law applicable to non-contractual obligations
  • What does the study reveal?

EU analysis: In response to a request from the EU Commission, a study has been carried out with the purpose of evaluating the application of Regulation (EC) 864/2007 of 11 July 2007 on the law applicable to non-contractual obligations, Rome II Regulation, since its entry into force on 11 January 2009 (except for Article 29, which applies from 11 July 2008). The report conducts a detailed analysis of the practical issues arising from the application of the regulation. It also discusses the scope of the regulation, including the need for consistency with Regulation (EU) 1215/2012 of 12 December 2012 on the jurisdiction and the recognition and enforcement of judgments in civil and commercial matters, Brussels I (recast), and Regulation (EC) 593/2008 of 17 June 2008 on the law applicable to contractual obligations, Rome I Regulation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

