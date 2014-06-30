Sign-in Help
Student work experience minimum wage exception discriminates but is lawful (News, 30 June 2014)

Published on: 30 June 2014
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • The impact of the judgment
  • Relevant background law
  • The facts and employment tribunal decision
  • The EAT judgment

Article summary

The exception from the national minimum wage in respect of students doing work experience for up to one year as part of a higher education course or further education course is racially indirectly discriminatory (because it relates only to courses undertaken within the UK, and thus disproportionately excludes foreign students who were not taking such courses from having as favourable an opportunity of gaining work experience) but is justified as a proportionate means of achieving the legitimate aim of preventing abuse of the national minimum wage system. To fall within the exception it is necessary to show that the actual work being done by the student is part of the work experience and is relevant to the course of higher study being undertaken. EAT: Daler-Rowney v HMRC or take a trial to read the full analysis.

