Striking out where a fair trial is impossible within the existing trial window (Emuemukoro v 1) Croma Vigilant (Scotland) 2) Huggins)

Article summary

Employment analysis: Where, because of the scandalous, unreasonable or vexatious manner in which proceedings have been conducted by or on behalf of a party, it is impossible to conduct a fair contested trial within the existing trial window, that can be grounds for striking out some or all of the claim or response (provided such an order would be proportionate), even though a fair trial would later be possible if an adjournment or postponement of the trial were granted, according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT). or to read the full analysis.