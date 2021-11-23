- Striking out where a fair trial is impossible within the existing trial window (Emuemukoro v 1) Croma Vigilant (Scotland) 2) Huggins)
- What are the practical implications of this judgment?
- What is the relevant background?
- Background law
- Background facts
- The decision of the employment tribunal
- What did the EAT decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Employment analysis: Where, because of the scandalous, unreasonable or vexatious manner in which proceedings have been conducted by or on behalf of a party, it is impossible to conduct a fair contested trial within the existing trial window, that can be grounds for striking out some or all of the claim or response (provided such an order would be proportionate), even though a fair trial would later be possible if an adjournment or postponement of the trial were granted, according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT).
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.