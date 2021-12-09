Strike and summary judgment in copyright dispute (Costa v Dissociadid Ltd)

Article summary

IP analysis: The court considered two applications for strike out and summary judgment. It partly allowed one application to strike out and dismissed the other cross application for strike out or summary judgment. This case will be of interest to all civil litigation practitioners, and offers an interesting comparison into two cross applications for summary judgment and strike out. While the applications were made in an intellectual property claim, the issues considered by the court are relevant to any parties considering making applications under CPR 3.4(2) and CPR Part 24. In particular, both parties sought to argue that the other’s claim or counterclaim was an abuse of process pursuant to the line of authorities following Jameel v Dow Jones & Co Inc. The case also considers the potential difficulties in resolving issues concerning discrete parts of the claim on a summary basis. Written by Nicole Bollard, barrister at 3PB Barristers. or to read the full analysis.