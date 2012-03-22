Sign-in Help
Home / Planning

Legal News

Strategic Environment Assessment must explain and compare alternatives to preferred option

Strategic Environment Assessment must explain and compare alternatives to preferred option
Published on: 22 March 2012
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Strategic Environment Assessment must explain and compare alternatives to preferred option
  • Inadequate consideration of alternatives in the SEA
  • No requirement to assess the new highway in the JCS SEA
  • Relief to be granted

Article summary

A challenge against a local planning authority’s procedure for adopting its joint core strategy (JCS) succeeded. The Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) failed to explain and compare alternative options to the authority’s preferred option. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is a contract of insurance?

This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe

LEXISNEXIS

Strike out—no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim (CPR 3.4(2)(a))

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The guidance detailing normal practice set out in this Practice Note may be affected by measures concerning process and procedure in the civil courts that have been introduced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For guidance, see Practice Note: Coronavirus

LEXISNEXIS

Overreaching—sales by trustees of land

Broadly, the doctrine of overreaching enables purchasers (which includes tenants and mortgagees) in good faith for money or money’s worth to rely solely on the legal title. In the case of registered land, this means the entries entered on the register of title, as it records ownership of the legal

LEXISNEXIS

Recklessness in criminal cases

What is recklessness?In respect of some statutory offences and common law crimes the prosecution are required to prove a mental element of recklessness on the part of the defendant.Recklessness means unjustified risk taking on the part of the accused.Prior to the House of Lords decision in Re G