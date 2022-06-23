LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Still no ambiguity (Royal Commonwealth Society for the Blind v Beasant)

Published on: 23 June 2022
Private Client analysis: Sir Anthony Mann dismissed an appeal by Mr Beasant, the nephew of the late Audrey Thelma Anita Arkell, regarding the construction of the deceased’s Will. The first instance court had determined that on its proper construction, a legacy to Mr Beasant had failed. That legacy was determined by reference to the nil rate band. Given that the nil rate band had been exhausted by other gifts to Mr Beasant, there was nothing to gift under the legacy. Mr Beasant’s appeal aimed to show that the Will was ambiguous for the purposes of section 21(b) and (c) of the Administration of Justice Act 1982 (AJA 1982), and that with the addition of extrinsic evidence by way of a witness statement provided by the solicitor who had prepared the Will, the proper construction was that the legacy should be paid in the sum of £325,000 and the residuary beneficiaries should carry the tax burden. The court held that the wording of the Will was not ambiguous, even when taking into consideration the surrounding circumstances, and consequently dismissed the appeal. Written by Adam Stewart-Wallace, barrister at Ten Old Square. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

