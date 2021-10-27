LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Stigmatisation of sex workers not sufficient to justify an anonymity order (A v Burke and Hare)

Published on: 27 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts
  • The decision of the employment tribunal
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: When an employment tribunal is considering whether an anonymity order should be made in respect of a sex worker, although the stigmatisation of such workers is a form of reputational damage, that is not sufficient on its own to outweigh the principle of open justice. Therefore the fact that a judgment would disclose that a party had worked as a stripper and they may be stigmatised as a result, would not be sufficient to justify the making of an anonymity order. Something more, such as a material risk of verbal abuse and/or sexual assault would have to be shown, according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

