Stigmatisation of sex workers not sufficient to justify an anonymity order (A v Burke and Hare)

Article summary

Employment analysis: When an employment tribunal is considering whether an anonymity order should be made in respect of a sex worker, although the stigmatisation of such workers is a form of reputational damage, that is not sufficient on its own to outweigh the principle of open justice. Therefore the fact that a judgment would disclose that a party had worked as a stripper and they may be stigmatised as a result, would not be sufficient to justify the making of an anonymity order. Something more, such as a material risk of verbal abuse and/or sexual assault would have to be shown, according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT). or to read the full analysis.