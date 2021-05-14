menu-search
Step into step 3: Employer’s guide to the next stage of the government’s roadmap

Published on: 14 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Most businesses in all but the highest risk sectors will be able to reopen: cinemas, theatres, concert halls, museums, art galleries and stately homes will be permitted to reopen for the first time in months, provided they follow government guidance on working safely during coronavirus
  • Most legal restrictions on meeting outdoors will be lifted, subject to a maximum of 30 people
  • A maximum of six people or two households will be able to meet indoors: staff will be able to socialise indoors with colleagues and clients for the first time in months
  • The Stay in the UK restriction will be lifted and people will be able to travel to a new green list of countries and territories, if they permit inbound travel. The remainder of the accommodation sector will be permitted to open, including hotels, hostels and B&Bs, and overnight stays with other households will be permitted
  • Employers should be prepared for higher levels of short term, unplanned absences
  • Expect guidance on working from home to be reviewed by 21 June 2021, and make preparations for future working models and working spaces

Article summary

Employment analysis: On 17 May 2021, England will enter Step 3 of the government’s roadmap for the lifting of restrictions following the third national lockdown. Hannah Ford, Partner, and Sarah Taylor, PSL, of Stevens & Bolton set out below the key changes and what employers should be doing now to prepare for this next stage in the easing of restrictions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

