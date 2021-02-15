Sign-in Help
Steinhoff holding company scheme of arrangement sanctioned (Re Steinhoff International Holdings NV)

Published on: 15 February 2021
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The High Court has sanctioned a scheme of arrangement in respect of the ultimate holding company of the Steinhoff Group, a retailer based in South Africa in financial difficulties since apparent accounting issues were discovered in 2017. The scheme was sanctioned despite objections raised by Conservatorium Holdings LLC. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister at Hardwicke. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

