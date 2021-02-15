Steinhoff holding company scheme of arrangement sanctioned (Re Steinhoff International Holdings NV)

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The High Court has sanctioned a scheme of arrangement in respect of the ultimate holding company of the Steinhoff Group, a retailer based in South Africa in financial difficulties since apparent accounting issues were discovered in 2017. The scheme was sanctioned despite objections raised by Conservatorium Holdings LLC. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister at Hardwicke.
