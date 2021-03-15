Stay of proceedings under the 1996 Hague Convention (Re AA and BB)

Article summary

Family analysis: In Re AA and BB, the court was concerned with the preliminary issue of whether, pursuant to Article 13 of the Hague Convention 1996, it must or should stay the father’s application issued under the Children Act 1989, on the basis that there were pending jurisdiction and welfare applications in Russia. Clare Renton, barrister at 29 Bedford Row Chambers, examines the issues. or to read the full analysis.