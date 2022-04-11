Stay of NFT consumer claim granted in favour of New York arbitration under AA 1996, s 9 (Soleymani v Nifty Gateway)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: In one of the first English decisions relating to non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the English High Court stayed a consumer's claim for a declaration that an arbitration agreement in an auction platform's terms of use was unfair. While the court held that it had jurisdiction to hear the non-arbitration aspects of the claim, proceedings were stayed under section 9 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996). It was common ground that the consumer was a party to the arbitration agreement providing for arbitration in New York. Although it was disputed whether the arbitration agreement could be enforced against the consumer, issues going to the validity and enforceability of the arbitration agreement were to be considered in the New York arbitration. Written by Simon Chapman, partner and Olga Dementyeva, associate at Herbert Smith Freehills. or to read the full analysis.