- Stay Class E—Court of Appeal rules Use Class E is lawful (Re Rights: Community: Action)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Planning analysis: The Court of Appeal held, on appeal, that it was lawful for the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government to reform the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015, SI 2015/596 (GDPO) and the Town and Country Planning (Use Classes) Order 1987/764 (UCO) without first undertaking a strategic environmental assessment (SEA). The case confirms that the three government amendments made to the GPDO and UCO in 2020 were all lawful and therefore still stand. In particular, the case confirms that the new use Class E was lawfully introduced, which removes the previous caution around its use. Written by Megan Forbes, associate at Dentons.
