LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Planning / When planning permission is required / Permitted development

Legal News

Stay Class E—Court of Appeal rules Use Class E is lawful (Re Rights: Community: Action)

Published on: 27 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Stay Class E—Court of Appeal rules Use Class E is lawful (Re Rights: Community: Action)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: The Court of Appeal held, on appeal, that it was lawful for the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government to reform the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015, SI 2015/596 (GDPO) and the Town and Country Planning (Use Classes) Order 1987/764 (UCO) without first undertaking a strategic environmental assessment (SEA). The case confirms that the three government amendments made to the GPDO and UCO in 2020 were all lawful and therefore still stand. In particular, the case confirms that the new use Class E was lawfully introduced, which removes the previous caution around its use. Written by Megan Forbes, associate at Dentons. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

3 Q&As
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents