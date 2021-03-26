Sign-in Help
Statutory service charge regime and managers of premises (Chuan Hui v K Group)

Published on: 26 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Property analysis: The Court of Appeal decided that a maintenance trustee (to whom service charges were payable under long leases rather than to the landlord) was able to recover service charge arrears, even though they related to a period when a manager appointed by the First-tier Tribunal (FTT) under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1987 (LTA 1987) had been in place. Written by Alexander Campbell, barrister at Field Court Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

