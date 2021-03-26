Statutory service charge regime and managers of premises (Chuan Hui v K Group)

Article summary

Property analysis: The Court of Appeal decided that a maintenance trustee (to whom service charges were payable under long leases rather than to the landlord) was able to recover service charge arrears, even though they related to a period when a manager appointed by the First-tier Tribunal (FTT) under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1987 (LTA 1987) had been in place. Written by Alexander Campbell, barrister at Field Court Chambers. or to read the full analysis.