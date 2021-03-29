Statement of Changes HC 1248 and its effect for EU citizens

Article summary

On 4 March 2021 the Home Office published Statement of Changes to the Immigration Rules HC 1248 and the accompanying explanatory memorandum. The Statement of Changes amend Appendix EU and Appendix EU (Family Permit) in additional a number of other immigration routes. Some the changes will take place on 6 April 2021, the remainder will happen on 1 July 2021 once the Grace Period has concluded. This analysis, by Chris Benn and Charlotte Rubin of Seraphus, focuses on the changes that apply to EU citizens in the UK after Brexit and the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) specifically. or to read the full analysis.