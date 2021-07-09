menu-search
State aid’s coming home? Government publishes details of new UK subsidy control regime

Published on: 09 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Public Law analysis: On 30 June 2021, the UK government published its much-awaited Subsidy Control Bill. In this analysis, Tim Briggs, Eric White, Morris Schonberg and Sean Giles of Herbert Smith Freehills explore the key aspects of the proposed UK subsidy control regime. They conclude with five key takeaways. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

