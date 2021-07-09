- State aid’s coming home? Government publishes details of new UK subsidy control regime
- Overview of the UK regime
- Scope of the UK subsidy control regime
- Subsidy control principles
- ‘Categories’ of subsidy and compliance ‘routes’
- Judicial review of subsidies awarded by UK public authorities
- Trade between the EU and Northern Ireland
- Five key takeaways
- 1. Greater scope for political intervention
- 2. Role of the CMA: a de facto pre-approval process for certain subsidies?
- 3. A UK internal market imperative
- 4. Self-assessment: from qualification to compatibility?
- 5. More is still to come
Article summary
Public Law analysis: On 30 June 2021, the UK government published its much-awaited Subsidy Control Bill. In this analysis, Tim Briggs, Eric White, Morris Schonberg and Sean Giles of Herbert Smith Freehills explore the key aspects of the proposed UK subsidy control regime. They conclude with five key takeaways.
