State aid and the post-Brexit trade agreement—what’s new, what’s not, and what’s next

Published on: 10 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • State aid and the TCA—the key takeaways
  • Impact on UK companies
  • Short-term impact
  • Longer-term impact
  • Impact on EU companies
  • Next steps

Article summary

Public Law Analysis: State aid remained one of the key sticking points in Brexit negotiations right until the announcement of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) on Christmas eve 2020. One of the key priorities of the EU during the negotiations was to secure a ‘level playing field’ on State aid, in order to ensure that EU-based companies would not be competing with UK businesses that were in receipt of subsidies that did not conform to the subsidy limitation rules imposed by the EU State aid regime. The UK’s concern was its insistence that, post-Brexit, it must not be bound by evolving EU rules, including State aid guidelines, and should not be bound by the jurisprudence of the Court of Justice when it comes to interpreting and applying State aid rules. The TCA strikes something of a halfway house between these competing priorities—the fundamental rules of EU State aid law will continue to apply in the UK, albeit outside the Court of Justice jurisdiction. There are, however, some fundamental changes to the operation of the UK’s new regime. Genevra Forwood, Marc Israel and Kate Kelliher of White & Case LLP outline the changes and similarities to the UK’s new regime, the impact on EU and UK companies and the next steps. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

