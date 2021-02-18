Sign-in Help
Start preparing for Germany’s Corporate Sanctions Act

Published on: 18 February 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Global trend toward corporate criminal liability for corruption
  • Germany’s proposed Corporate Sanctions Act
  • Jurisdiction
  • Scope
  • Sanctions
  • Mandatory prosecution absent justification
  • What Germany’s Corporate Sanctions Act means for multinational companies
  • What multinational companies should do to prepare

Article summary

Law360, Expert analysis: Germany’s soon-to-be-adopted Corporate Sanctions Act carries a presumption of mandatory prosecution but also a defense in cases where reasonable precautions fail to prevent non-managers from committing crimes, so companies should start putting such compliance programmes into place now, say lawyers at Arnold & Porter. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

