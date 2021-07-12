menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Defamation

Legal News

Star strike-out—defence claims and summary judgment dismissed in latest chapter of Wagatha Christie (Vardy v Rooney)

Star strike-out—defence claims and summary judgment dismissed in latest chapter of Wagatha Christie (Vardy v Rooney)
Published on: 12 июля 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Star strike-out—defence claims and summary judgment dismissed in latest chapter of Wagatha Christie (Vardy v Rooney)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

TMT analysis: The court struck out multiple aspects of the defence owing to their lack of relevance to proceedings and their likelihood of obstructing just proceedings, but left the majority of the defence intact. It also denied the claimant (Rebekah Vardy)’s request for summary judgment in relation to her alleged leaking of a story to The Sun concerning the defendant (Coleen Rooney)’s return to TV presenting—leaving the issue to instead be addressed at a future trial. Written by Jonathan Andrews, associate at Reed Smith LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defectsIt is common in construction projects for defects to manifest or appear in the works. Most construction contracts require the contractor to return to site to rectify (also known as ‘make good’) defects which arise or are discovered during a

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More