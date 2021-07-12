Star strike-out—defence claims and summary judgment dismissed in latest chapter of Wagatha Christie (Vardy v Rooney)

Article summary

TMT analysis: The court struck out multiple aspects of the defence owing to their lack of relevance to proceedings and their likelihood of obstructing just proceedings, but left the majority of the defence intact. It also denied the claimant (Rebekah Vardy)'s request for summary judgment in relation to her alleged leaking of a story to The Sun concerning the defendant (Coleen Rooney)'s return to TV presenting—leaving the issue to instead be addressed at a future trial. Written by Jonathan Andrews, associate at Reed Smith LLP.