Standard orders—amendments to the public law orders

Standard orders—amendments to the public law orders
Published on: 20 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Which standard orders have been amended?
  • What is the amendment to standard order 8.2—Public Law Case Management Directions and Orders Precedent Library?
  • What is the amendment to standard order 8.3—Public Law Case Management Directions and Orders at the Case Management Hearing?
  • What is the amendment to standard order 8.4—Public Law Short Form Order for any hearing other than the first case management hearing and the final hearing?
  • Are further amendments to the standard orders anticipated?
  • Where can standard orders be found in Lexis®Nexis Family?

Article summary

Family analysis: With the agreement of the President of the Family Division, Sir Andrew McFarlane, three public law standard orders have been amended by Mr Justice Mostyn to give effect to the recommendations of the Public Law Working Group (PLWG) and also to reflect the President’s guidance on the form of orders in children’s cases dated 17 June 2019 (the Guidance). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

