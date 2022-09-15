SRA to replace fund for claims after six-year limit

Law360, London: The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) said on 14 September 2022 that it will replace a statutory insurance fund that provides cover for negligence claims brought more than six years after a law firm has closed with its own indemnity scheme from September 2023.
