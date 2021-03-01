Sign-in Help
Spring Budget 2021—tax summary available 4 March 2021

Published on: 01 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Tax analysis: The Chancellor of the Exchequer will deliver the Spring Budget on Wednesday, 3 March 2021. We will, as usual, be preparing overnight analysis of the Budget announcements, which will be available on the morning of Thursday, 4 March 2021. We will also seek the views of our Consulting Editorial Board and other market leading tax practitioners on the notable announcements and key highlights of the Budget, which will be available a few days after the Budget. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

