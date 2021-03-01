Spring Budget 2021—tax summary available 4 March 2021

Article summary

Tax analysis: The Chancellor of the Exchequer will deliver the Spring Budget on Wednesday, 3 March 2021. We will, as usual, be preparing overnight analysis of the Budget announcements, which will be available on the morning of Thursday, 4 March 2021. We will also seek the views of our Consulting Editorial Board and other market leading tax practitioners on the notable announcements and key highlights of the Budget, which will be available a few days after the Budget. or to read the full analysis.