Sign-in Help
Home / Tax / Budgets and Finance Bills / 2020-21—Budget and Finance Bill

Legal News

Spring Budget 2021—Tax analysis

Spring Budget 2021—Tax analysis
Published on: 03 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Spring Budget 2021—Tax analysis
  • CONTENTS
  • KEY BUSINESS TAX ANNOUNCEMENTS
  • DEFINITIONS
  • BUSINESS AND ENTERPRISE
  • Corporation tax charge and rates
  • Change to the Diverted Profits Tax rate from 1 April 2023
  • Extended loss carry back for businesses
  • Capital allowances—super-deduction, 50% first-year allowances and extension of the annual investment allowance
  • R&D tax reliefs
    • More...

Article summary

Tax analysis: A summary of the key business tax announcements made in the Chancellor’s Budget on 3 March 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Introduction to passing off

Unlike many other countries, the UK has no unfair competition law. Brand owners seeking to prevent competitors from marketing ‘copycat’ products or using misleading advertising have to rely on a combination of different intellectual property rights. These rights include the common law right to

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

LEXISNEXIS

What is a tort?

This practice note provides an introduction to tort law by addressing three questions:•what does the concept of being liable in tort mean? And how does tort relate to contract and criminal law•how has the law of tort developed?•what is the scope of tort, ie what interests does it protect? What

LEXISNEXIS

Acting in concert

Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More