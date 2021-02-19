Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Spring Budget 2021—Private Client predictions from the market

Spring Budget 2021—Private Client predictions from the market
Published on: 19 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Spring Budget 2021—Private Client predictions from the market
  • Panel of private client lawyers
  • General economic considerations
  • Capital gains tax (CGT)
  • Inheritance tax (IHT)
  • Wealth tax
  • SDLT
  • Online sales tax (or ‘Amazon tax’)
  • Pensions
  • National Insurance
    • More...

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The Spring Budget will be delivered by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak on Wednesday, 3 March 2021. Our panel of tax experts provide their predictions on the measures that might be included. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

The Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)—duties

The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

LEXISNEXIS

The equity of redemption

Disposal and devolutionThe equity of redemption arises as soon as the mortgage is made. It is an interest in the land which the mortgagor can:•transfer, lease or mortgage inter vivos, or•by will (it passes on intestacy)No cloggingIt is a fundamental principle of a mortgage that there must be no clog

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More