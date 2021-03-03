Sign-in Help
Spring Budget 2021—Private Client analysis

Published on: 03 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • CONTENTS
  • KEY PRIVATE CLIENT TAX ANNOUNCEMENTS
  • DEFINITIONS
  • CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS)
  • Self-employed income support scheme (SEISS)
  • INCOME TAX
  • Personal Allowance and higher rate threshold
  • Starting rate for savings tax band
Article summary

Private Client analysis: A summary of the key Private Client tax announcements made in the Chancellor’s Budget on 3 March 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

