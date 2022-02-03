LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Private Client / Trusts / Trusts in commercial settings

Spouses, Children and Human Rights—interpretation of trust deeds (Goodrich v AB)

Published on: 03 февраля 2022
  • Spouses, Children and Human Rights—interpretation of trust deeds (Goodrich v AB)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background ?
  • What did the court decide ?
Private Client analysis: The court gave a wide interpretation to a ‘Beneficiary’ definition clause in an employee benefit trust, reading ‘retired employees’ as meaning former employees and ‘spouse’ as including a civil partner or person in a same-sex marriage. The court decided that applying the Human Rights Act 1998 (HRA 1998), it could not read the Civil Partnerships Act 2004 (CPA 2004) as equating spouse and civil partner but that it should give a Europe Human Rights Convention-compliant reading to the Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Act 2013 (M(SSC)A 2013) to avoid discrimination between opposite-sex and same-sex marriages. However, the court held that ‘child’ could not be interpreted as extending to ‘step-child’ either under the normal rules of construction or under HRA 1998. The court also permitted the sharing of confidential information about distribution policies between two sets of trustees. Written by Elizabeth Weaver, barrister at XXIV Old Buildings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

