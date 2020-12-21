Spotlight on joining family members of EEA citizens from 1 January 2021

Article summary

Immigration analysis: Appendices EU and EU (Family permit) of the Immigration Rules will be amended from the end of the transition period to take into account aspects of the EU Withdrawal Agreement (and equivalent agreements with the remaining European Economic Area (EEA) states and Switzerland) relating to family members of EEA citizens who are not resident in the EU by the end of the transition period, but who were in an existing relationship with an EEA citizen who is covered by the EU Settlement Scheme. Such family members (with the exception of ‘dependent relatives’) will be able to continue to access the Scheme as ‘joining family members’. At the time of writing no Home Office guidance has yet been issued to clarify procedures. In this analysis, Kate Gamester, Knowledge Development lawyer at Charles Russell Speechlys, provides a summary of what the Rules say as to how the key requirements will apply in practice for standard situations. or to read the full analysis.