- Splitting the pension pot
- What are the key concerns surrounding the allocation of pension assets in divorce cases?
- What are those pensions actually going to pay on retirement?
- What are the underlying benefits of the pension scheme?
- What are the central legal principles underpinning pensions in divorce?
- What dangers are there for lawyers in cases where there are substantial pension assets? Should independent expert advice be sought in all such cases?
- There is a fine line between legal and financial advice—how can lawyers ensure they keep on the right side of the line?
- Are lawyers liable in cases where the allocation of pension assets is found to be incorrect?
- How can family lawyers improve their service in relation to pension assets in divorce, and what should they be brushing up on now?
Article summary
Family analysis: According to a report from Divorce LifeLine, in up to half of UK divorce settlements since December 2000, pensions may have been undervalued. Beverley Morris, a partner with Birmingham firm Divorce & Family Law Practice LLP, explains the potential problems surrounding the allocation of pension assets in divorce.
