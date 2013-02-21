Sign-in Help
Home / Family / Financial provision / Factors considered by the court

Legal News

Splitting the pension pot

Splitting the pension pot
Published on: 21 February 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Splitting the pension pot
  • What are the key concerns surrounding the allocation of pension assets in divorce cases?
  • What are those pensions actually going to pay on retirement?
  • What are the underlying benefits of the pension scheme?
  • What are the central legal principles underpinning pensions in divorce?
  • What dangers are there for lawyers in cases where there are substantial pension assets? Should independent expert advice be sought in all such cases?
  • There is a fine line between legal and financial advice—how can lawyers ensure they keep on the right side of the line?
  • Are lawyers liable in cases where the allocation of pension assets is found to be incorrect?
  • How can family lawyers improve their service in relation to pension assets in divorce, and what should they be brushing up on now?

Article summary

Family analysis: According to a report from Divorce LifeLine, in up to half of UK divorce settlements since December 2000, pensions may have been undervalued. Beverley Morris, a partner with Birmingham firm Divorce & Family Law Practice LLP, explains the potential problems surrounding the allocation of pension assets in divorce. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Facilitation payments under the Bribery Act 2010

Facilitating the performance of a duty by public officialsFacilitation payments, also known as facilitating or grease payments, are generally small amounts of money paid to public officials or others as a means of ensuring that they perform their duty, whether more promptly or at all. In some

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

LEXISNEXIS

Automatism

Definition of automatismAn act is done in a state of automatism if it is done by the body without control by the mind, (eg it is a spasm or a reflex), or if it is done by a person who is not conscious of what they are doing. The act may be described as involuntary, but will not be regarded as such

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More