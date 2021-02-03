Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Internet / Websites

Legal News

Splitting brand ownership and targeting (Lifestyle Equities CV v Amazon UK Services Ltd)

Splitting brand ownership and targeting (Lifestyle Equities CV v Amazon UK Services Ltd)
Published on: 03 February 2021
Updated on: 03 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Splitting brand ownership and targeting (Lifestyle Equities CV v Amazon UK Services Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: There are many cases where the issue of split ownership of a brand has caused various legal problems, which have had to be resolved in a court somewhere in the world (MARLBORO (US/Canada), HAG (Belgium/Germany) and IDEAL STANDARD (Germany/France)).The division of the BEVERLEY HILLS POLO CLUB mark between the brothers Haddad (ostensibly the Americas to two brothers, and the rest to the UK and EU trade mark owner, Mr Eli Haddad (Mr Haddad)), has spawned plenty of litigation here in the UK. With the rise of global e-commerce, the ability to buy the same brand from overseas has increased, and with it, trade mark infringement. However, to infringe a UK or EU mark, the website owner has to have ‘targeted’ UK or EU shoppers. This case looks at what website owners can do to avoid this accusation. Written by Paul A Harris, senior partner (IP Litigation), at Venner Shipley LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

Rescission of a contract

What is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual positions•the main grounds of

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As