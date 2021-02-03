Splitting brand ownership and targeting (Lifestyle Equities CV v Amazon UK Services Ltd)

Article summary

IP analysis: There are many cases where the issue of split ownership of a brand has caused various legal problems, which have had to be resolved in a court somewhere in the world (MARLBORO (US/Canada), HAG (Belgium/Germany) and IDEAL STANDARD (Germany/France)).The division of the BEVERLEY HILLS POLO CLUB mark between the brothers Haddad (ostensibly the Americas to two brothers, and the rest to the UK and EU trade mark owner, Mr Eli Haddad (Mr Haddad)), has spawned plenty of litigation here in the UK. With the rise of global e-commerce, the ability to buy the same brand from overseas has increased, and with it, trade mark infringement. However, to infringe a UK or EU mark, the website owner has to have ‘targeted’ UK or EU shoppers. This case looks at what website owners can do to avoid this accusation. Written by Paul A Harris, senior partner (IP Litigation), at Venner Shipley LLP. or to read the full analysis.