Spire Healthcare v Royal & Sun Alliance—aggregation of medical malpractice claims

Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: This case considered how to determine whether to aggregate insured claims where a sole medical practitioner was the sole source of the claims but where it was argued that his wrongful actions could be separated into conceptually distinct sources or causes. The case arose out of medical malpractice by a consultant physician over a number of years where his malpractice was characterised as medical negligence and criminal trespass to the person. Written by Lauren Godfrey, barrister at Hardwicke. or to read the full analysis.