Sign-in Help
Home / Insurance & Reinsurance / Insurance / Insurance principles and concepts

Legal News

Spire Healthcare v Royal & Sun Alliance—aggregation of medical malpractice claims

Spire Healthcare v Royal & Sun Alliance—aggregation of medical malpractice claims
Published on: 23 December 2020
Updated on: 23 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Spire Healthcare v Royal & Sun Alliance—aggregation of medical malpractice claims
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: This case considered how to determine whether to aggregate insured claims where a sole medical practitioner was the sole source of the claims but where it was argued that his wrongful actions could be separated into conceptually distinct sources or causes. The case arose out of medical malpractice by a consultant physician over a number of years where his malpractice was characterised as medical negligence and criminal trespass to the person. Written by Lauren Godfrey, barrister at Hardwicke. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

Compulsory winding up of a company—the process and procedure

STOP PRESS: The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 contains provisions which, on a temporary basis (presently until 31 December 2020) impose significant limitations on the ability for a creditor to seek a winding-up order against a company. For further reading, see Practice Note: Corporate

LEXISNEXIS

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
1 Q&As
4 News
View More