Specific performance of a settlement agreement ordered (Hewavisenti and another v Wickramsinghe and another)

Published on: 06 August 2021
  • Specific performance of a settlement agreement ordered (Hewavisenti and another v Wickramsinghe and another)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Dispute Resolution analysis: The court has ordered specific performance of a settlement agreement following resistance to its operation by the defendants. This is a decision which emphasises the importance, from the court’s perspective, of settlement agreements in the resolution of disputes and suggests an expansive role for specific performance in upholding them. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

