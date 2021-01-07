Sign-in Help
Home / Family / Key family law developments / Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Legal News

Specific issue orders as to the vaccination of a child (M v H (Private Law Vaccination))

Specific issue orders as to the vaccination of a child (M v H (Private Law Vaccination))
Published on: 07 January 2021
Updated on: 07 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Specific issue orders as to the vaccination of a child (M v H (Private Law Vaccination))
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Family analysis: In M v H (Private Law Vaccination) the court held that, in line with the Court of Appeal in Re H (A Child: Parental Responsibility: Vaccination) and previous authorities, in the absence of a credible development in medical science or new peer-reviewed research that sets out to the required standard a significant concern for the efficacy and/or safety of vaccines on the current NHS vaccine schedule (or indeed, any vaccine that may be administered to a child), and in the absence of a well-evidenced medical contraindication specific to the child that is the subject of the application, it is in the best interests of a child to be vaccinated. In the event of a dispute regarding vaccinating children between parents, it is most likely that a specific issue order will be made for vaccination under section 8 of the Children Act 1989 (ChA 1989). Monifa Walters-Thompson, barrister at Garden Court Chambers, examines the court’s decision and its implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

LEXISNEXIS

CE-File—electronic filing and case management in the Rolls Building and other courts

This Practice Note looks at CE-File electronic working in the courts under CPR PD 51O, in the context of case management. It provides guidance on how to file a document electronically, deal with rejected electronic filings, issue a claim electronically, file electronic bundles (eBundles) for case

LEXISNEXIS

What is a tort?

This practice note provides an introduction to tort law by addressing three questions:•what does the concept of being liable in tort mean? And how does tort relate to contract and criminal law•how has the law of tort developed?•what is the scope of tort, ie what interests does it protect? What

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More