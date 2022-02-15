LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Specific disclosure application in a music copyright infringement claim fails (Sheeran v Chokri)

Published on: 15 February 2022
Dispute Resolution analysis: The owners of the copyright of a song, ‘Oh Why’ have failed in a specific disclosure application brought under CPR PD51U against Ed Sheeran and others, who were responsible for writing ‘Shape of You’. The judge, Sir Gerald Barling, concluded that the report of a musicologist produced in relation to previous, separate litigation involving the claimants but not the defendants would have minimal probative value in this case and was, in any event, protected from admission in evidence by ‘without prejudice’ privilege. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

