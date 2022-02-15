- Specific disclosure application in a music copyright infringement claim fails (Sheeran v Chokri)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Dispute Resolution analysis: The owners of the copyright of a song, ‘Oh Why’ have failed in a specific disclosure application brought under CPR PD51U against Ed Sheeran and others, who were responsible for writing ‘Shape of You’. The judge, Sir Gerald Barling, concluded that the report of a musicologist produced in relation to previous, separate litigation involving the claimants but not the defendants would have minimal probative value in this case and was, in any event, protected from admission in evidence by ‘without prejudice’ privilege. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers.
