Legal News

Special Publication—COP26—the (wrap) ups and (phase) downs

Published on: 08 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Environment analysis:Lexis®PSL has compiled a special publication collating our day-by-day coverage of the 26th session of the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (COP26), which took place between 31 October and 12 November 2021 in Glasgow and which culminated in the Glasgow Climate Pact. The report looks at the key takeaways from the two-week conference which saw several new country pledges as well as sectoral deals on coal, deforestation and methane, among others. It also includes market insight from a range of contributors on the implications of the commitments. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

