Legal News

Special Publication—COP26—The Road to Net Zero

Published on: 12 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Environmental analysis: Lexis®PSL has compiled a special publication focusing on some of the legal and practical challenges encountered in tackling the problems posed by climate change, ahead of the 26th session of the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (COP26) set to take place in November 2021. The report combines interviews with a range of expert contributors, original market insights, and analysis from our in-house team to provide a unique, in-depth perspective on a selection of climate change-related issues and their impact on the legal profession. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

