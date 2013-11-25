- Spain and Gibraltar—when can EU member states restrict free movement?
- Original news
- What issues did the case raise?
- What does the Commission’s decision tell us about the way in which it will approach the application of EU law in this area?
- What is the significance of the decision?
- How is the UK likely going to react?
- How does this fit in with other developments in the area?
- In relation to the above, what should practitioners be brushing up on?
Article summary
European Law analysis: Antonio Suarez-Martinez, Partner in the Commercial Litigation Team at Edwards Wildman Palmer, suggests that although it’s hard to say how this ruling plays out with other developments in the law, it emphasises that EU Member States can impose restrictions on free movement on public policy, security or health grounds.
