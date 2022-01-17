LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
South Korea receives US approval to pay arbitral award to Iranian citizens

Published on: 17 January 2022
Published by: Law360
  • What is this development about?

Article summary

Law360: The Biden administration has allowed South Korea to pay some US$68m owed to the Dayyani family in Iran under a 2018 arbitral award despite US sanctions on Iran, as talks in Vienna to bring the state back into compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (2015 Iran nuclear deal) come to a close.

