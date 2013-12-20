Sign-in Help
Solvency II—overview on PRA SS4/13

Published on: 20 December 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: Produced in partnership with Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe (Europe) LLP
  • Solvency II—overview on PRA SS4/13
  • What is Solvency II?
  • What is the background to the PRA SS4/13?
  • What should firms do to prepare for Solvency II?
  • What does SS4/13 say about the system of governance that apply to firms?
  • General governance requirements
  • Fit and proper
  • Risk management
  • Prudent person principle and system of governance
  • Own fund requirements and the systems of governance
    • More...

Article summary

On 12 December 2013, the PRA issued a Supervisory Statement: 'Solvency II: applying EIOPA's preparatory guidelines to PRA-authorised firms (SS4/13). Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe (Europe) LLP, outlines the main provisions of SS4/13'. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

