Solvency II implementation continues

Published on: 16 April 2014
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • Original news
  • What is the background to the publication of this consultation?
  • What are the key features of the consultation?
  • What is the time frame for the implementation of these technical standards?
  • How many sets of implementing technical standards do EIOPA expect to produce?
  • What advice should advisers be giving their insurance clients at this stage?

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: Steven Francis, a partner at Reynolds Porter Chamberlain, suggests that it’s easy to get lost in the legislative detail of Solvency II and fail to connect these EIOPA consultation papers with the wider legislative framework being developed. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

