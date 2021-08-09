menu-search
Solicitors-trustees—limitation (Bishop of Leeds v Dixon Coles & Gill)

Published on: 09 August 2021
  • Solicitors-trustees—limitation (Bishop of Leeds v Dixon Coles & Gill)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Private Client analysis: Important Court of Appeal decision that innocent solicitors can rely on the six-year limitation period for breach of trust in relation to their client account, even though their partner was in fraudulent breach of trust, and could not rely on any limitation defence. The senior partner of the firm, Linda Box, stole from the Bishop and Diocese while acting in conveyancing transactions. Although she was herself unable to rely on any limitation period because of her dishonesty, her partners were neither ‘party nor privy’ to her fraudulent breach of trust. While the innocent partners accepted that they were liable to account for fraudulent breaches of trust in relation to the client account within six years of issue of the claim, the Court of Appeal held that they could rely on a limitation defence for earlier breaches. Written by Thomas Dumont QC, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers and successful counsel for Dixon Coles & Gill. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

