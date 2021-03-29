Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Costs and funding / Solicitor and client costs

Legal News

Solicitors’ retainer must expressly provide for interim statute bills (Erlam v Edmonds Marshall McMahon)

Solicitors’ retainer must expressly provide for interim statute bills (Erlam v Edmonds Marshall McMahon)
Published on: 29 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Solicitors’ retainer must expressly provide for interim statute bills (Erlam v Edmonds Marshall McMahon)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Were the bills reasonably complete?
  • Were the bills interim statute bills or one Chamberlain bill?
  • If the bills were interim statute bills, did any special circumstances exist which would entitled Mr Erlam to an assessment of the bills which had been delivered more than 12 months ago?
  • Should the court exercise its discretion to prevent an assessment of the bills which were raised more than one but less than 12 months ago and/or impose any conditions on the assessment?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The SCCO held that a series of bills sent by a firm of solicitors to their client were not interim statute bills. The fact that the solicitors were instructed in respect of several matters did not make the retainer a general contract of services. The costs judge made it clear that, where solicitors wish to raise interim statute bills, they must ensure that their client care documents contain a sufficiently clear entitlement to do so, otherwise any interim bills raised will be considered requests for payments on account. Written by Alex Bagnall, technical manager at Total Legal Solutions or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

What is practical completion?

Practical completion marks the end of the construction period of a project, when the works are 'finished' and the employer can occupy and/or use them. Practical completion also typically marks the start of the defects liability period/maintenance period.As explained below, practical completion is an

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More