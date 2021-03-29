Solicitors’ retainer must expressly provide for interim statute bills (Erlam v Edmonds Marshall McMahon)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The SCCO held that a series of bills sent by a firm of solicitors to their client were not interim statute bills. The fact that the solicitors were instructed in respect of several matters did not make the retainer a general contract of services. The costs judge made it clear that, where solicitors wish to raise interim statute bills, they must ensure that their client care documents contain a sufficiently clear entitlement to do so, otherwise any interim bills raised will be considered requests for payments on account. Written by Alex Bagnall, technical manager at Total Legal Solutions or to read the full analysis.