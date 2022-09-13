LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Professional negligence claims

Solicitors—professional negligence—retainer—failure to notify underlying claim (Miller v Irwin Mitchell)

Dispute Resolution analysis: Mrs Miller suffered a severe injury while on holiday. Her action against the holiday company failed because its insurers disclaimed liability on the basis of late notification. The company went into liquidation. She sued her solicitors on the basis that in breach of their duty to her they had failed to notify or advise her to notify the holiday company, or to require it to notify its insurers, at a sufficiently early stage. She had initially contacted her solicitors after seeing a television advertisement for their services. The solicitors denied liability on various bases, including that at the relevant time they did not owe any contractual or tortious duty to Mrs Miller. The court heard and determined a number of preliminary issues including as to the date when a retainer came into existence, when any duty of care arose, and whether the company’s insurance policy would have been effective. Written by Charles Joseph, barrister at Tanfield Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

