Solicitors’ professional liability—can there be a conflict of interest prior to a retainer? (Shulman v Hogan Lovells International LLP)

Dispute Resolution analysis: An application by Hogan Lovells International (HLI) for summary judgment or strike out in respect of proceedings alleging a lost chance to bring successful proceedings due to a conflict of interest has failed. The claim proceeds to trial on the limited basis that the claimant lost the chance to secure settlement through a freezing order application. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers.
