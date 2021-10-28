LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Solicitors’ professional liability—can there be a conflict of interest prior to a retainer? (Shulman v Hogan Lovells International LLP)

Published on: 28 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Solicitors’ professional liability—can there be a conflict of interest prior to a retainer? (Shulman v Hogan Lovells International LLP)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: An application by Hogan Lovells International (HLI) for summary judgment or strike out in respect of proceedings alleging a lost chance to bring successful proceedings due to a conflict of interest has failed. The claim proceeds to trial on the limited basis that the claimant lost the chance to secure settlement through a freezing order application. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

