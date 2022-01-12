LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Costs and funding / Funding arrangements

Legal News

Solicitors fail to overturn disallowance of counsel’s fees and costs incurred under CFA (Murray v Richard Slade)

Published on: 12 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Solicitors fail to overturn disallowance of counsel’s fees and costs incurred under CFA (Murray v Richard Slade)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Counsel’s Fees
  • The CFA
  • Case details

Article summary

Practice Compliance analysis: A firm of solicitors (the Solicitors) acted for Mr Murray in two disputes. A fixed fee agreement was agreed in respect of one case and a conditional fee agreement (CFA) was entered into in respect of the other. The Solicitors instructed new counsel, Mr Moraes, at a higher cost than had been accounted for by the fixed fee. Mr Moraes’s fee was payable in a fixed amount regardless of (a) whether the trial took place or (b) the length of the trial. Mr Murray challenged Mr Moraes’s fee at a detailed assessment hearing, at which the costs judge decided it was an unusual cost which had not been approved by Mr Murray. It was therefore disallowed. Before commencing those assessment proceedings, Mr Murray had requested his file of papers in the CFA-funded matter. The Solicitors had treated this request as a termination of the CFA. The costs judge held that they were wrong to do so and, by refusing to act further, the Solicitors had unlawfully terminated the CFA. Consequently, they were not entitled to be paid for that work. On appeal, the High Court upheld the costs judge’s decisions on both of these points. Written by Alex Bagnall, technical manager at Total Legal Solutions Ltd. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Q&As
View More
2 Practice notes