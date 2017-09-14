Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Professional negligence claims

Legal News

Solicitors’ duties in light of costs constraints (Thomas v Hugh James Ford Simey)

Solicitors’ duties in light of costs constraints (Thomas v Hugh James Ford Simey)
Published on: 14 September 2017
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Solicitors’ duties in light of costs constraints (Thomas v Hugh James Ford Simey)
  • Original news
  • What was the background to the case?
  • What is the significance of this case? Why is it important for practitioners?
  • How helpful is this judgment in clarifying the law in this area? Are there any remaining grey areas?
  • What are the practical implications of the judgment? What should practitioners be mindful of when advising in this area?
  • How does this case fit in with other developments in this area of the law? Do you have any predictions for future developments in this area?
  • Will this case set a precedent for other cases of this kind?

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Clare Elliott, barrister at Hailsham Chambers, examines Thomas v Hugh James Ford Simey and suggests the courts now have greater knowledge of fixed fee schemes and are more willing to take those financial constraints into account when determining allegations of negligence or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

The Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) regime

What are OFTOs?Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs) are the owners of offshore transmission assets which connect offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity network. The transmission assets comprise everything between the offshore point of connection with the generating wind farm assets and the

LEXISNEXIS

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

LEXISNEXIS

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
3 Precedents
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
3 Precedents
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More