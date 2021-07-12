menu-search
Legal News

Solicitor lien not given priority over third party final charging order (Candey Ltd v Tonstate Group Ltd)

Published on: 12 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Primary Decision
  • Other issues
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: A dispute arose between Candey (a firm of solicitors) and the creditors of their client, Mr Wojakovksi, who had been in litigation with him. Candey asserted that it had a pre-existing and prior-ranking equitable interest over shares owned by their client. They were seeking to recover around £2.4m due under the terms of their damages-based agreement (DBA). The court had separately ruled that no sums were payable under the DBA, but the parties agreed that the court should continue to consider whether Candey’s equitable claim took priority over their client’s creditors’ final charging order. The court ruled that if sums were payable under the DBA which gave the right to a charge to support a solicitor’s lien, the court would find that the claimants’ rights under the final charging order had priority over it. Written by Nicholas Lee, costs lawyer and mediator at Paragon Costs Solutions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

