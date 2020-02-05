Sign-in Help
Legal News

Software export controls between the EU and the UK—the impact of Brexit

Software export controls between the EU and the UK—the impact of Brexit
Published on: 05 February 2020
Updated on: 21 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Software export controls between the EU and the UK—the impact of Brexit
  • What is the EU export control regime?
  • How will the export control regimes apply after the end of the transition period?
  • Exports of dual-use software from the EU to the UK
  • Exports of dual-use software from the EU to another third country
  • Exports of dual-use software from the UK to the EU
  • Exports of dual-use software from the UK to countries outside the EU
  • What practical issues need to be considered?
  • Software exported as goods
  • Status of Electronic Software Downloads and SaaS Solutions
    • More...

Article summary

TMT analysis: What will the impact of the UK’s exit from the EU be on the export controls applicable to ‘dual-use’ software? Roger Bickerstaff, partner in the Technology & Communications team at Bird & Bird, explains. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

